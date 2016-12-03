Wyoming signs Bohl through 2023

Wyoming has signed football coach Craig Bohl to a contract extension.
Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman says Bohl's contract now will run through the end of the 2023 season. His original contract had two years left on it.
Bohl is in his third year as coach of the Cowboys, who won the Mountain West Conference Mountain Division title this season and a spot in the conference championship game Saturday night.
Bohl was named the Mountain West coach of the year this season.
Bohl says in a statement that the new contract is a mutual agreement to continue to move the Wyoming program forward.
Under the new contract, Bohl will have a base salary for the first year of $1.4 million with annual increases along with incentive elements.
Bohl has an overall head coaching record of 118-54.
