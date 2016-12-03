Whitehaven rallies past Whitehaven 12-9 for Class 6A title

Kylan Watkins and Lesley Mosby each ran for a fourth-quarter touchdown, helping Whitehaven rally for a 12-9 victory over Oakland on Saturday night in the Tennessee Class 6A championship.
Oakland led 9-0 until Watkins scored from 5 yards out with 6:56 remaining, capping a drive during which the Tigers (15-0) converted two fourth-down plays.
After a defensive stop, Mosby put Whitehaven back in business with a 60-yard scamper to the Oakland 19. Three plays later, Mosby ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 1:56 left.
Mosby ran for 113 yards and threw for 48 and was named offensive Most Valuable Player. Watkins finished with 23 carries for 133 yards.
Oakland scored all of its points in the first quarter. Lazarius Patterson ran for a 1-yard touchdown and JaCoby Stevens and Shuntravious Reed combined to tackle Markerion Johnson for a safety.
Jackson Cauthen was named defensive MVP with 12 tackles and a fumble recovery for the Patriots.
