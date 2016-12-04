Lillard has 19 and Blazers defeat Heat 99-92

3:12 Christmas on parade in downtown Rock Hill Pause

2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial

2:43 Mac Banks takes the 'Gravy challenge' for Fort Mill's Community Cafes

1:15 A visit to Santa's workshop in Rock Hill

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:16 Owner of Rock Hill music store to close business after 40 years

1:58 Artist group claims responsibility for body-shaped installation hanged from trees at Winthrop University

1:28 Campus hall named after racist needs to change, Winthrop students say

4:00 Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings