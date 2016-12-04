St. John Bosco takes Division I CIF Southern Section title

St. John Bosco controlled Mater Dei from start to finish in a dominant 42-28 victory Saturday in the Division I CIF Southern Section championship in front of a crowd of 13,466 at Angel Stadium.
Quarterback Re-al Mitchell and Demetrius Flowers each had two rushing touchdowns for the Braves, who won their second Southern Section championship in the last four years. Flowers scored on a 66-yard touchdown run to start the second half. That gave the 12-2 Braves — ranked second in the state — a 35-14 lead after three quarters. St. John Bosco upended Mater Dei (13-1) — the top team in the state — to advance to the state championships.
St. John Bosco avenged a 26-21 loss to Mater Dei in Trinity League play in October, in which Mater Dei rallied with two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
The rivalry has grown exponentially the last few years. In 2013, Mater Dei and St. John Bosco also played for the CIF Southern Section, with St. John Bosco winning via a 34-7 rout. St. John Bosco won the mythical national championship that year as well.
In the second quarter, the game was stopped for about 10 minutes because of a problem between fans and St. John Bosco assistant coaches in a suite. It needed to be resolved before continuing play, according to CIF spokesman Thom Simmons. Fans allegedly started the incident, and one fan was asked to leave by officials and did so without incident.
