Mathieu Faivre gets 1st career win in World Cup giant slalom

Mathieu Faivre led a fierce French challenge on first-run leader Marcel Hirscher of Austria to win a World Cup giant slalom on Sunday.
Faivre secured the fastest second run to beat Val d'Isere specialist Hircher by 0.49 seconds.
Faivre's first career World Cup victory denied Hirscher a fifth GS win on this course since 2009.
France team leader Alexis Pinturault was third, trailing 1.11 behind the winner. Teammates Thomas Fanara and Victor Muffat-Jeandet placed fourth and fifth as a noisy crowd roared on the home team.
Comments