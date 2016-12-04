Sports

December 4, 2016 8:12 AM

Mathieu Faivre gets 1st career win in World Cup giant slalom

By GRAHAM DUNBAR AP Sports Writer
VAL D'ISERE, France

Mathieu Faivre led a fierce French challenge on first-run leader Marcel Hirscher of Austria to win a World Cup giant slalom on Sunday.

Faivre secured the fastest second run to beat Val d'Isere specialist Hircher by 0.49 seconds.

Faivre's first career World Cup victory denied Hirscher a fifth GS win on this course since 2009.

France team leader Alexis Pinturault was third, trailing 1.11 behind the winner. Teammates Thomas Fanara and Victor Muffat-Jeandet placed fourth and fifth as a noisy crowd roared on the home team.

