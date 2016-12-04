Monique Billings helps No. 10 UCLA rout Hawaii 72-49

1:16 Owner of Rock Hill music store to close business after 40 years Pause

2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial

1:15 A visit to Santa's workshop in Rock Hill

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:49 Video: South Pointe linebackers at the heart of Stallions' defensive success

2:43 Mac Banks takes the 'Gravy challenge' for Fort Mill's Community Cafes

10:59 Leader of Community Cafes in Lake Wylie and Fort Mill receives top AARP honor

1:58 Artist group claims responsibility for body-shaped installation hanged from trees at Winthrop University

1:22 Santa, elves descend on Rock Hill for first day of ChristmasVille