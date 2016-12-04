Golf Capsules

Hideki Matsuyama was only 5 when he first saw Tiger Woods, watching on videotape that 1997 Masters victory. Even sweeter was standing next to Woods in his Sunday red shirt to receive yet another trophy.
Right now, the Japanese star can't seem to lose.
The return of Tiger Woods ended with Matsuyama winning his third straight tournament, and fourth out of his last five, in the Hero World Challenge.
"I can't say that I played well today, but I did win Tiger's tournament," Matsuyama said. "And what a great honor that is."
Matsuyama had a few nervous moments on the back nine at Albany when his seven-shot lead at the start of the final round was reduced to two shots over British Open champion Henrik Stenson with two to play.
Matsuyama closed with two pars for a 1-over 73 and a two-shot victory.
Woods found plenty of positives from his first tournament in more than 15 months, though the final round featured three double bogeys and a 76 — the highest score of the tournament — that dropped him to 15th place out of 17 players.
"It feels good to be back out here playing again, competing and trying to beat the best players in the world," Woods said. "I missed it. I love it."
Matsuyama is moving up in class quickly.
His big run started with a three-shot victory in the Japan Open. He was runner-up in Malaysia, then became the first Asian to win a World Golf Championships title with a seven-shot victory over Stenson and Daniel Berger in the HSBC Champions. Two weeks later, he won the Taiheiyo Masters on the Japan Golf Tour by seven. And except for a few mistakes on the back nine at Albany, this was another runaway.
Matsuyama, who finished at 18-under 270, won $1 million and remained at No. 6 in the world. He ended his streak of 17 consecutive founds in the 60s. Stenson, playing with him in the final group, closed with a 68 and made Matsuyama work hard for this title.
AUSTRALIAN PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Harold Varner III didn't really know the protocol, so he filled the Australian PGA Championship trophy with champagne, took a sip and then shared it around.
The 26-year-old American won for the first time outside the U.S. mini tours, closing with a 7-under 65 to finish at 19-under 269 at Royal Pines. The only player other than Tiger Woods with black heritage on the PGA Tour, Varner lost in a playoff last year at Royal Pines.
Australia's Andrew Dodt (69) was two strokes back, and Australian star Adam Scott (67) was third at 15 under.
ALFRED DUNHILL CHAMPIONSHIP
MALELANE, South Africa (AP) — South Africa's Brandon Stone ran away to win the Alfred Dunhill Championship by seven shots or his second European Tour title.
Stone closed with a 5-under 67 to finish at 22-under 266 at Leopard Creek.
South Africa's Richard Sterne (67) was second.
LPGA TOUR Q-SCHOOL
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jaye Marie Green won the LPGA Tour qualifying tournament to top the 20 card-earners, making a 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a one-stroke victory.
Green became the first player to win the event twice since it moved to Daytona Beach in 1991. In 2013, she won with a record score of 29 under.
Green closed with a 2-over 74 to finish at 13-under 347 at LPGA International.
Olafia Kristinsdottir (73) finished second to become the first player from Iceland to earn a card. Angel Yin (71) and Sadena Parks (73) tied for third at 11 under.
The top 20 earned full cards and the next 25 and ties got conditional status.
