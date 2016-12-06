Red Wings erase 2-goal deficit, beat Jets in shootout

Henrik Zetterberg backhanded in the deciding goal in the shootout and the Detroit Red Wings came back from a two-goal deficit to beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 on Tuesday night.
Thomas Vanek also scored against goalie Connor Hellebuyck in the shootout, and Patrik Laine had Winnipeg's tally against Petr Mrazek.
Tomas Tatar, Anthony Mantha and Vanek scored in regulation for Detroit, which has at least one point in seven of its last eight games (5-1-2).
The Jets got goals from Andrew Copp, Dustin Byfuglien and Laine, whose 17th of the season tied him for the NHL lead with Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby.
Byfuglien and Laine each added an assist for Winnipeg, which is 4-1-1 in its past six games.
Hellebuyck made 27 saves, while Mrazek stopped 31 shots.
Winnipeg had a 3-1 lead late in the first period, but Vanek tied it with 2:08 left in the second on a re-direction.
Winnipeg was leading 28-16 in shots on goal after two periods but didn't get its first in the scoreless third until more than 12 minutes had passed.
That's similar to the slow start the Red Wings had to start the game.
Detroit didn't have a shot on goal before Copp tipped in teammate Ben Chiarot's point shot to open the scoring at 6:41 of the first period with Winnipeg's seventh shot.
But the Wings' second shot on goal 24 seconds later was Tatar's marker off a rebound to tie it 1-1.
Zetterberg assisted on the goal, extending his point streak to five games with three goals and three assists.
Byfuglien made it 2-1 at 11:22 and then Zetterberg's turnover in the Wings' end led to Laine's goal 1:44 later.
The long blast appeared to glance off a Detroit stick and then defenseman Mike Green on the way past Mrazek at 13:06.
Laine has four goals and a pair of assists in his past six games.
Winnipeg outshot the Wings 16-7 in the opening period.
A turnover by Jets defenseman Toby Enstrom in his own end led to Mantha's goal at 10:59 of the second period to make it 3-2.
Vanek tied it at 17:52 with a re-direction of Xavier Ouellet's shot.
NOTES: The Jets have been outscored 39-19 in the second period this season.
UP NEXT
Red Wings: Return home to face Columbus on Friday night.
Jets: Host the New York Rangers on Thursday night.
Comments