Schwartz gets 2nd goal in OT, Blues beat Canadiens 3-2

Jaden Schwartz got his second goal of the game in overtime, leading the St. Louis Blues to a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.
Paul Stastny also scored for St. Louis, which has won four of five. The Blues rallied from a 2-0 deficit and have a point in their last 13 home games.
Tomas Plekanec and Paul Byron scored for Montreal, which completed a five-game trip 2-3.
Goalie Jake Allen made 28 saves to improve to 13-3-3.
Schwartz lifted a backhander past goalie Al Montoya with 1:22 left in overtime.
Stastny and Schwartz scored in a 2:51 span in the third period to tie it at 2.
Plekanec scored for the first time since Nov. 5, a streak covering 14 games.
The Canadiens were without leading scorer Alex Galchenyuk, who injured his knee in Sunday's 5-4 win at Los Angeles. He is expected to be re-evaluated when the team returns home Wednesday.
Bryon converted on a scramble in front of the net after Allen failed to hold onto the puck.
Plekanec scored on a 2-on-1 break off a pass from Plekanec with 2:18 left in the second period.
Stastny started the comeback with his seventh of the season at 7:40 of the final period.
NOTES: St. Louis D Robert Bortuzzo will be out at least six weeks with a lower-body injury. ...The Canadiens' five-game trip is not their longest of the season. They will play six successive road games from March 19-30. ... Blues D Joel Edmundson returned to the lineup after missing the last 12 games with an upper-body injury.
UP NEXT
Canadiens: Return home from a five-game trip to host New Jersey on Thursday night.
Blues: Begin a four-game trip at the New York Islanders on Thursday night.
