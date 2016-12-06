Colorado State downs Arkansas-Fort Smith 93-69

Che Bob scored a season-high 21 points in his first start, freshman Anthony Bonner added a season-high 17, and Colorado State pulled away early to beat Division II Arkansas-Fort Smith 93-69 on Tuesday night.
Colorado State coach Larry Eustachy needs five more victories to reach 500 career wins.
Up 40-34 at halftime, the Rams opened the second half with a 12-3 run capped by Devocio Butler's layup and led by 20 points, 60-40, with 11:19 left to play. Bob's jumper with 3:33 left made it 85-60 and the Rams cruised.
Colorado State outscored the Lions 48-14 in the paint, 17-8 on second-chance points and 12-7 on fast breaks.
Nico Carvacho's layup put the Rams up for good at 6-5 and Colorado State led by as many as 13 points in the first half.
Butler scored 13 points, Emmanuel Omogbo had 11 and Prentiss Nixon 10 for the Rams (7-2).
Ognjen Vasiljevic led the Lions (2-1) with 14 points.
