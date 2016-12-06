Colson, Vasturia lead No. 23 Notre Dame over IPFW 87-72

Bonzie Colson had his sixth straight double-double Tuesday night with 17 points and 14 rebounds, leading No. 23 Notre Dame to an 87-72 win over Fort Wayne.
Steve Vasturia scored 21 points for the Fighting Irish (9-0), off to their fastest start in coach Mike Brey's 17 seasons — and the school's best since opening 12-0 in 1973.
Fort Wayne native V.J. Beachem added 14 points, Matt Farrell had 12 and Colson hit a career-high three 3-pointers.
Mo Evans scored 21 of his 25 points in the second half to lead Fort Wayne (7-3), which had won six straight — including an overtime upset of then-No. 3 Indiana. John Konchar added a career-high 18 points to go with nine rebounds for the Mastodons.
