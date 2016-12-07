Hudec allowed to race for Czech Republic at 2018 Olympics

Jan Hudec, an Olympic skiing bronze medalist for Canada, can compete for the Czech Republic at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang if he qualifies.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Czech Olympic Committee says the IOC executive board approved of Hudec's switch.
Hudec, aged 35, won the downhill silver medal at the 2007 world championships. He earned super-G bronze at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, giving Canada its first Alpine medal in 20 years. He also won two World Cup races.
The Czech-born Hudec has undergone knee surgeries and started only one World Cup race last season.
The Canadian team granted Hudec's request to join the Czechs after not selecting him for this season's team.
