December 7, 2016 8:21 PM

AP source: Giants agree to trade Chris Heston to Mariners

By JANIE McCAULEY AP Baseball Writer
SAN FRANCISCO

A person with knowledge of the talks says the San Francisco Giants have agreed to trade right-hander Chris Heston to the Seattle Mariners for a player to be named.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the swap isn't final.

The Giants didn't have a spot for the 28-year-old in their rotation featuring Madison Bumgarner, Johnny Cueto, Jeff Samardzija, Matt Moore and Matt Cain.

After going 12-11 as a rookie in 2015 and pitching a no-hitter against the Mets on June 9 that year, Heston spent most of this season in the minors, making just four appearances for San Francisco. He went 1-1 with a 10.80 ERA in five innings of relief.

Seattle needed a starter after trading Taijuan Walker to Arizona in a deal that brought back shortstop Jean Segura.

