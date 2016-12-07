Brown's drills jumper in final seconds, N. Mexico beats UTEP

Elijah Brown's 17-foot jumper with 5.8 seconds left helped stave off a remarkable UTEP comeback and give New Mexico a 78-77 victory on Wednesday night.
With 30 seconds left, Deon Barrett's seventh 3-pointer of the second half with 30 seconds left broke a 74-74 tie. But Dominic Artis missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 18.7 points remaining and Brown pushed the ball quickly up the floor for the game winner.
Brown had 25 points for the Lobos, while Sam Logwood added 11 with six assists.
What appeared to be an easy win for New Mexico (6-3) after it grabbed a 27-6 lead in the opening 7:30 turned into a second-half scramble when the Miners began a 3-point barrage. With eight 3s over a 10-minute span, UTEP (2-5) turned a 55-41 deficit into a 70-67 advantage.
Six came from Barrett, who finished with 25 points and equaled his total number of 3-pointers in the previous six games.
Comments