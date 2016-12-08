Louisville's Jackson wins Walter Camp player of the year

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson won the Walter Camp player of the year award Thursday night, beating fellow Heisman Trophy finalists Deshaun Watson of Clemson and Jabrill Peppers of Michigan.
The other finalists for the Walter Camp, which is voted by the sports information directors and head coaches from the 129 FBS schools, were Washington quarterback Jake Browning and Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen.
Jackson accounted for 51 touchdowns this season and averages 410 yards per game in total offense. He is the favorite to win the Heisman on Saturday night in New York. Watson, Peppers and Oklahoma teammates Baker Mayfield and Dede Westbrook.
The last three players to win the Walter Camp — Alabama's Derrick Henry, Oregon's Marcus Mariota and Florida State's Jameis Winston — have also won the Heisman.
