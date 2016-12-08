Saban expects QBs Bateman, Cornwell to stay through playoffs

Alabama coach Nick Saban expects quarterbacks Cooper Bateman and David Cornwell to remain with the team through the playoffs.
Both quarterbacks are expected to transfer in search of playing time after this season. Saban said Thursday that both Bateman and Cornwell "have every intention of finishing this season."
Bateman has already graduated so he would be able to play as a graduate transfer. Cornwell is a redshirt sophomore.
They're behind freshman Jalen Hurts, who has led the top-ranked Crimson Tide to a 13-0 record and Southeastern Conference title. Alabama will play Washington Dec. 31 in the Peach Bowl semifinal game at the Georgia Dome.
Bateman has completed 12 of 14 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. Cornwell hasn't attempted a pass.
Comments