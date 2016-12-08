No. 7 Florida State women beat No. 23 Florida, 83-58

Leticia Romero scored 21 points and No. 7 Florida State beat No. 23 Florida 83-58 on Thursday night for its eighth straight victory.
Shakayla Thomas added 16 points for the Seminoles (9-1), and Ivey Slaughter had 13 points and 10 rebounds for her 20th career double-double. Florida State has won four of its last five meetings in the in-state rivalry.
Ronni Williams led the Gators (6-3) with 20 points. It was Florida's second loss to a ranked team in five days, with both coming on the road.
A big key to Florida State's win was rebounding as it enjoyed a 45-35 edge on the glass and a 19-2 advantage in second-chance points.
The 25-point win is the fourth-largest margin that the Seminoles have defeated the Gators.
BIG PICTURE
Florida: The Gators came into the game averaging 74.9 points but were held to a season low. They are 0-3 when scoring fewer than 70 points this season and 51-99 in Amanda Butler's 10 seasons at her alma mater.
Florida State: The Seminoles were 2-6 against Top 25 teams during the regular season last year, which is a big reason why they didn't host the first two rounds of last season's NCAA Tournament. FSU though is 2-1 this season with the lone loss being by two points to top-ranked UConn. The win should also help bolster their RPI rating as the season progresses.
UP NEXT
Florida: The Gators will remain in Northwest Florida to face North Carolina A&T on Sunday in a neutral-site game at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City.
Florida State: The Seminoles are at UAB on Saturday. The two teams met last year, which FSU won 84-44.
---
More AP college basketball at http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Comments