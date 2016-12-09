Sports

December 9, 2016 8:00 PM

Lions waive Pettigrew, rule out Swanson for Sunday

The Associated Press
ALLEN PARK, Mich.

The Detroit Lions have waived tight end Brandon Pettigrew from the reserve/non-football injury list.

The team announced the move Friday.

Pettigrew was drafted in the first round by the Lions in 2009 and had some productive seasons as a pass catcher, but he tore his left anterior cruciate ligament late last year and hasn't played at all this season.

The Lions have also ruled out center Travis Swanson (concussion) for Sunday's game against Chicago. Defensive end Ziggy Ansah (ankle), tight end Eric Ebron (knee), wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (quad), linebacker DeAndre Levy (knee), running back Theo Riddick (wrist) and linebacker Tahir Whitehead (knee) are questionable.

