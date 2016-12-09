Raanta, Rangers beat Blackhawks 1-0 in overtime

Nick Holden scored 55 seconds into overtime, Antti Raanta made 26 saves against his former team and the New York Rangers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 1-0 on Friday night.
Derek Stepan passed from the boards to a streaking Holden in the middle of the ice, and he beat Scott Darling on the stick side for his fourth goal of the season.
Darling was going for his second straight shutout while subbing for injured starter Corey Crawford but had to settle for another solid performance.
Raanta, who made his NHL debut with Chicago in 2013 and played for the Blackhawks for two seasons before he was traded to New York, improved to 15-0-3 in 20 career appearances at the United Center.
The 27-year-old Raanta had 17 saves in Thursday's 2-1 victory at Winnipeg, and coach Alain Vigneault opted to give him a second straight start over Henrik Lundqvist because of his recent play and his success in Chicago.
Marian Hossa appeared to have the go-ahead goal for the Blackhawks when he shot it between the legs of Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh and Raanta 6 minutes into the third. But Vigneault challenged the play and it was waived off when a replay review showed Hossa was offsides.
The Blackhawks played without defenseman Brent Seabrook, who was sidelined by an upper-body injury. Captain Jonathan Toews missed his eighth straight game with an upper-body injury, and Crawford missed his fourth in a row after he had an emergency appendectomy last weekend.
New York forward Rick Nash was sidelined for the second straight game by an upper-body injury. Nash is tied for second on the Rangers with 11 goals.
While each team was missing some star power due to injuries, Raanta and Darling put on quite a show.
Raanta made a great glove save on Patrick Kane's one-timer early in the first and had a dazzling stop on Richard Panik's wide-open look in the middle in the second. The 6-foot-6 Darling made a couple terrific saves in rapid succession in the second, denying Stepan on the doorstep before getting over to knock away Jesper Fast's prime opportunity on a 2-on-1.
Raanta got some help in the third when Mats Zuccarello swept a loose puck away from the goal line with 2:20 left.
NOTES: Rangers F Jimmy Vesey returned to the lineup after missing a game with an upper-body injury. Nash, D Adam Clendening and RW Josh Jooris were scratched. ... Blackhawks D Michal Kempny was a healthy scratch. ... The Rangers and Blackhawks play again on Tuesday night in New York.
UP NEXT
Rangers: Hosts the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night.
Blackhawks: Hosts the Dallas Stars on Sunday night.
