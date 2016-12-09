Houston, Wilson have big night as Millwood wins 2A title

Montrell Wilson threw five touchdown passes Friday as Millwood defeated Victory Christian 56-33 to win the Oklahoma Class 2A football championship in a game played at Stillwater High School.
Wilson threw passes covering 36, 47 and 43 yards to DeMariyon Houston, and added a 19-yard pass to Daniel Howard and a 16-yard pass to DeWayntae Johnson.
To put the game away, Howard scored on a 5-yard run and a 97-yard interception return. Johnson added a late 79-yard run.
Victory Christian had taken a first-quarter lead when R.J. Wakley hit Tyler Hicks with a 51-yard scoring pass. After the pair combined for a 7-yard score in the third quarter, giving their team a 27-26 lead, Millwood took control of the game.
