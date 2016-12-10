Britain's Yafai wins WBA super-flyweight title

Khalid Yafai became Britain's 13th reigning world champion by winning the WBA super-flyweight title on Saturday, beating Luis Concepcion of Panama by a unanimous points decision.
The judges called the fight 120-108, 119-108 and 117-110 in favor of Yafai, who knocked down Concepcion in the 10th round and made the cleaner punches overall.
Concepcion arrived in Britain as the champion, but was stripped of the title after failing to make weight and wasn't fighting to regain it.
It was one of two world title fights on a packed card at Manchester Arena, with the heavyweight contest between IBF champion Anthony Joshua and Eric Molina the other.
In another heavyweight fight, Dillian Whyte beat fellow Briton Dereck Chisora on a split decision following an evenly matched slugfest that acted as an eliminator for the WBC title, currently held by Deontay Wilder.
Both fighters were out on their feet by the end, though neither was knocked down despite some huge shots.
Whyte won with two judges, 115-113 and 115-114, in what was labeled a grudge match following a bitter build-up that saw Chisora throw a table in the direction of Whyte and his team at the pre-fight news conference.
Chisora was fined and given a suspended sentence. His actions also ensured the British title was not on the line in the bout.
Comments