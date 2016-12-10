A sportsman’s fondest Christmas memories

The Yuletide season has many faces — joyful faces of youth with big smiles and glittering eyes; serene visages of older folks as they watch a church pageant or reflect on the deep, true meaning of Christmas; flushed cheeks and rosy noses from time spent outside in chilly weather; or simple expressions of a time of peace and good will. It’s a time for reflection and nostalgia, a grand time for looking back on what Christmas has meant to us.
Here, I’ll take a longing glimpse at some of the many highlights Christmas has brought to me as a sportsman and hoping that they will resurrect some of your own memories. Here is a sampling of my warm, winsome recollections.
▪ Gathering mistletoe for decoration. It involved trying to shoot it out with a .22, rock throwing, or somewhat dangerous tree climbing. Most of all, it meant being close to the good earth.
▪ Family trips to cut the Christmas tree. This came from the wilds and not the tree farms. It was always a Virginia pine, and Dad was persnickety in the extreme about getting just the right tree.
▪ Collecting materials from the wild — galax leaves, hemlock limbs, running cedar, berry-laden limbs from “she” hollies, nuts, dried vegetation of various types, and much more — that Momma used for all sorts of decorations.
▪ Being out of school for two weeks and three weekends, with opportunities to hunt every day but Sunday.
▪ Getting my first gun, a little single-shot Stevens Model 220A 20 gauge I still own.
▪ Knowing that each year my stocking would contain a full box (25 shells) of shotgun ammunition. This was the only time I ever had a full box. Otherwise I bought loose shells for eight cents apiece or, if really flush, you could get a baker’s dozen for a dollar.
▪ Receiving knives and such not once but multiple times. My father was mighty partial to knives, thanks to a heartbreaking boyhood experience I’ll share in my next column, and he always saw to it that first his sons and then his grandsons were well equipped when it came to ownership of this vital and versatile sportsman’s tool.
▪ Duxbak clothing as a standard part of my presents. Sometimes a hat, once a hunting coat with a capacious game bag, but most often a new pair of pants. Duxbak, a line of sporting clothing gone for decades is now in the process of making a comeback.
▪ Getting a book, invariably focused on some aspect of the outdoors, as one of my gifts. Today, six decades or so after the fact, I still own and treasure a good many.
▪ Enjoying any snow in the final two weeks of a year. It meant special hunting opportunities (you could track rabbits to their bed), sledding, snowball fights, eating snow cream and generally enjoy a world of white wonder.
▪ Christmas hunts with many. Somehow the blending of rabbits, beagle music, camaraderie, flushing the occasional grouse or covey of quail, and just being afield was magic.
▪ A squirrel hunt with my father when it began pouring snow not long after daybreak. Any squirrel worthy of a hickory nut was in a nest or hollow tree, but Daddy did kill two grouse as we left the woods.
▪ Another hunt, again for squirrels, when I saw my first whitetail buck. Deer were extremely scarce in the 1950s and getting one was a deeply meaningful and impressionable experience.
▪ Solitary Christmas vacation hunts of a “mixed bag” sort. I’d set off the right food in my Duxbak coat. The spring water was pure enough and the only real limitation to my wandering and hunting was how far I could walk. My quarry was whatever small game I happened to encounter. Mainly that was rabbits and squirrels but on occasions there were grouse, quail, doves, or woodcock in my game pockets when I arrived home at dusk.
▪ Listening to my Grandpa Joe, who was really a boy trapped in an old man’s body, tell tales of his long ago sporting experiences.
Christmas memories of this sort warm my heart and I hope you are blessed with similar recollections. Better still, think about those memories, share them with loved ones and make new ones.
