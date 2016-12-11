Plum sets Pac-12 record in No. 11 Washington's 92-66 win

Kelsey Plum was dreading the extra attention that was accompanying her quest for the Pac-12 career scoring record.
Plum put together a performance on Sunday worthy of the extra attention.
"I'm just glad it's over and we can move on," Plum said.
Plum matched her season-high with 44 points and became the Pac-12's career scoring leader in No. 11 Washington's 92-66 win over Boise State on Sunday.
Plum entered the day needing 23 points to surpass the mark of Stanford's Chiney Ogwumike, who finished her career in 2014 with 2,737 points. Plum nearly accomplished the record in the first half, scoring 22 points before the break. Plum hit back-to-back 3-pointers to push the Huskies lead to 19 and then made two free throws with 34 seconds left to tie the mark.
After missing her first two shots of the second half, Plum made a pair of free throws with 8:38 left in the third quarter to set the new mark. The record was not acknowledged until after the game and she finished one off her career high of 45 set as a sophomore against Oklahoma.
Plum would have preferred the record not to be acknowledged at all. Or the likely attention that will come from her quest for 3,000 points or even the NCAA career scoring record as the season progresses.
"I wish at times I wish we could focus on more important things. I know it's part of the process and part of what comes with the territory," Plum said. "But for me as a basketball player it doesn't make it fun. To be honest I was a little dreading this game. I'm glad that it worked out the way it did."
Plum, the national scoring leader, finished 15 of 26 shooting and added nine rebounds. She had five 3s to give her 265, tying the school career record. Plum individually outscored five teams on Sunday.
Washington (10-1) won its seventh straight despite getting just six minutes out of Chantel Osahor, who left early in the game with an apparent head injury. Washington coach Mike Neighbors didn't have details about Osahor's injury.
Marijke Vanderschaaf led Boise State (8-1) with 16 points. The Broncos were off to their best start in 41 years. Boise State's 8-0 start was tied for third longest in school history to begin a season.
