Giants LG Pugh sits another week, misses Cowboys game

New York Giants left guard Justin Pugh is missing his fifth straight game with a sprained knee.
Pugh had practiced this week and indicated he felt he would be ready to play in Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Marshall Newhouse will start for the second straight week.
New York defensive end Owa Odighizuwa also was inactive with a knee injury for the second straight week. It was thought he would get some playing time with defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul out for the rest of the regular season with a sports hernia.
Giants linebacker Mark Herzlich and safety Nat Berhe are sidelined with concussions.
There were no surprises among the Cowboys' inactives. Returner Lucky Whitehead was left home for a violation of team rules.
Also out were cornerback Morris Claiborne and safety J.J. Wilcox.
