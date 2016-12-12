Lagares sprains shoulder, expected ready by spring training

Mets outfielder Juan Lagares is expected to be ready for spring training after spraining his right shoulder diving for a ball while playing a winter league game in the Dominican Republic.
New York said Lagares was diagnosed Monday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.
The 2014 Gold Glove Award winner was limited to 160 plate appearances this season because of a torn ligament in his left thumb that required surgery. He missed nearly two months, and then served almost exclusively as a defensive replacement after returning in September.
A .259 career hitter, Lagares figures to split time in center field in 2017 with Curtis Granderson and Michael Conforto.
