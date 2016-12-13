Tejada agrees to minor league deal with Yankees

1:46 Rock Hill leaders get sneak peak at $45 million historic site Pause

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

2:05 2016 Lake Wylie Boat Parade

1:25 Fort Mill's downtown comes alive with annual Christmas parade

0:19 Dylann Roof exits Charleston church after nine parishioners killed

1:24 Children's Attention Home donation challenge

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word