Brian Boyle scores twice, Lightning beat Flames 6-3

Brian Boyle scored two first-period goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Calgary 6-3 on Wednesday night to snap the Flames' six-game winning streak.
Alex Killorn also scored twice, the second into an empty net, and Braydon Coburn and Andrej Sustr added goals. Victor Hedman and Valtteri Filppula each had three assists, and Ben Bishop made 19 saves.
Troy Brouwer, TJ Brodie and Micheal Ferland scored for Calgary.
After falling behind 3:06 into the game on Brouwer's power-play goal, the Lightning tied it at 10:04, converting their first man advantage. With Dougie Hamilton serving a double-minor for high-sticking, Boyle neatly re-directed Hedman's point shot past goalie Chad Johnson.
Tampa Bay took the lead for good less than 4 minutes later when Boyle got behind Brodie with a nifty give-and-go with Filppula and beat Johnson with a deke to his backhand.
Trailing 2-1, the Flames had a couple good chances to tie it early in the second but Johnny Gaudreau hit a goal post and good defending from Anton Stralman prevented Ferland from getting away a shot on a breakaway.
Shortly after, Coburn put the Lightning up 3-1 when his slap shot from the blue line beat Johnson. It was Coburn's first goal in 102 games.
NOTES: Flames coach Glen Gulutzan replaced Johnson with Brian Elliott to open the third period. Killorn scored a short-handed goal 37 seconds into the period. ... Hedman played in his 500th NHL game. ... Calgary's Sean Monahan had an assist to extend his career-best scoring streak to eight games, He has four goals and six assists during the run.
UP NEXT
Lightning: Complete four-day, three-game Canadian trip at Vancouver on Friday night and Edmonton on Saturday night.
Flames: Host Columbus on Friday night.
