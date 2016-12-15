Tiger Woods signs deal to play with new golf ball

3:46 "He's reloading" 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause

1:05 Video: pair of senior transfers elevated South Pointe's passing attack

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:24 Children's Attention Home donation challenge

7:47 Clemson begins preparations for Ohio State, Fiesta Bowl

1:46 Rock Hill leaders get sneak peak at $45 million historic site

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor