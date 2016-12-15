Patriots claim Floyd 1 day after Cardinals release him

The New England Patriots have claimed wide receiver Michael Floyd off waivers one day after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals.
Floyd's agent Brian Murphy confirmed the move in an email.
Floyd, Arizona's first-round draft pick in 2012, was released by the team two days after he was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and failure to obey a police officer.
The 6-foot-2 220-pound receiver gives Tom Brady a big, experienced target. Floyd was having a down season, but had five 100-yard receiving games last season.
Floyd had 33 catches for 446 yards and four touchdowns with the Cardinals this season, but had several critical drops.
The Patriots have been hit by injuries to their receiving group, including star tight end Rob Gronkowski.
A couple of hours before New England made the move, Arizona wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald made his first public comments about the Cardinals' decision to release his good friend.
"I can't give you my true feeling because people might get upset with what I really feel, but Mike is like my brother," Fitzgerald said. "I've known Mike since he was 13 years old; we come from the same place. I love him dearly."
Both players are from Minneapolis.
"Like any other family member, I never turn my back on him no matter what," Fitzgerald said. "I'm going to support him."
He said he'd met with Floyd on Wednesday and planned to do so again on Thursday.
Fitzgerald said Floyd was "going to be a great pickup for whoever lands him.
"You've got a young guy who's hungry, he's eager to make plays on a contract year," Fitzgerald said. "He's got a chip on his shoulder now, not that he didn't already have one, but he's got a bigger one — and I hope he goes and makes a deep playoff run."
A short time later, the Patriots made their move.
