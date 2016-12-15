LSU hires April as special teams coach

LSU coach Ed Orgeron says he has added former NFL special teams coach Bobby April to the Tigers' staff.
April, a Louisiana native who coached about 25 years in the NFL with Atlanta, Pittsburgh, New Orleans, St. Louis, Buffalo, Philadelphia, Oakland, the New York Jets and Tennessee, will join LSU right away as the 19th-ranked Tigers prepare for their matchup with No. 15 Louisville in the Citrus Bowl.
Orgeron says he expects April's NFL experience to be a considerable asset to the Tigers' staff. He also says April was an attractive candidate because he was eager to help the flagship university in his native state.
April replaces Bradley Dale Peveto, who was fired by Orgeron shortly after the regular season.
