South Pointe Stallions take third straight state championship win (PHOTOS)

South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. catches the ball.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
J.P. Pendergrass carries the ball Saturday at the 4A state championships in Columbia.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
The South Pointe Stallions defeated Hartsville 51-28 Saturday for the team's third straight state championship title.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Pointe's Voshon St. Hill is brought down Saturday at the class 4A state championships in Columbia. The Stallions defeated the Red Foxes 51-28.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Pointe's J.P. Pendergrass escapes with the ball Saturday at the class 4A state championships in Columbia.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Hartsville Red Foxes 51-28 in Columbia Saturday at the 4A state championship game. This is the third straight championship title for the Stallions.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Peyton Yarbrough tackles Hartsville's Steve Joyner during the first half of the 4A state championship game Saturay in Columbia.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
B.T. Potter punts the ball Saturday during the 4A state championship game in Columbia.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Pointe cheerleaders yell for their team Saturday at the 4A state championship game againt Hartsville.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. is brought down Saturday during the school's third straight championship win.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Pointe wins a third straight state championship title Saturday in Columbia.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
J.P. Pendergrass, right, runs with the ball in the first half of the 4A state championship game against Hartsville in Columbia.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Pointe's Derion Kendrick is brought down by Hartsville's Karlos Witherspoon.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Hartsville's Steve Joyner is brought down by South Pointe's Noah Franey (64) and Peyton Yarbrough.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
South Pointe's Steven Gilmore Jr. carries the ball as Hartsville's Logan Carpenter follows during the Stallions’ 4A state championship win Saturday in Columbia.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com