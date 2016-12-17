Senglin leads Weber State over Utah Valley 93-85

Jeremy Senglin scored 27 points to lead Weber State to a 93-85 win over Utah Valley on Saturday night.
Senglin was 9 of 15 from the field including six from distance for the Wildcats (4-6). Kyndahl Hill added 14 points and seven rebounds, Zach Braxton had 13 points and Dusty Baker 12.
The Wildcats led by three at the break and a Senglin 3-pointer extended it to 11 points, 80-69, with 5:16 to play. A Brandon Randolph jumper cut the Weber State lead to 85-79 with 1:03 to play but Hill and Baker combined for six free throws in the final 40 seconds to help keep Weber State on top.
Weber State trailed 36-32 late in the first half but a Baker 3-pointer sparked a 9-2 surge capped by a Senglin layup that put the Wildcats out front 41-38 at intermission.
Randolph finished with 15 points for the Wolverines (5-5).
