Portland upsets Oregon State 53-45

Jazz Johnson had 15 points while Alec Wintering added 14 and the Portland Pilots handed Oregon State its fifth straight loss with a 53-45 victory on Sunday in the Dam City Classic at the Moda Center.
The Pilots (7-3) have won four of their last five games under new head coach Terry Porter, the former Trail Blazers' great whose jersey hangs from the rafters at the former Rose Garden Arena.
The victory snapped a four-game Oregon State winning streak in the series.
The Beavers (3-9) were led by JaQuori McLaughlin with 23 points, but they were ultimately hurt by a long drought without a field goal in the second half after a 22-all tie at the break.
Portland led by as many as 12 points in the second half, but McLaughlin's layup and a free throw closed the gap to 48-41 with 2:05 left. Gabe Taylor tipped in a basket for Portland on the other end, but McLaughlin made a 3-pointer to narrow the Pilot's lead to 50-44.
Stephen Thompson missed a critical layup after a steal with 29 seconds left and the Beavers could not catch up.
The Beavers were coming off a disappointing 71-67 loss to Long Beach State in their Dam City opener on Friday night.
The Pilots meanwhile were coming off a dramatic 85-82 victory in their opener over South Dakota. Taylor made a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left for the win.
The Beavers have been stung by the loss of leading scorer Tres Tinkle, coach Wayne Tinkle's son, who missed his sixth-straight game after breaking a bone in his non-shooting hand. Tinkle was averaging 20.2 points before the injury. There is no timetable for his return.
Portland took an early 9-4 leads nearly seven minutes into the game. JaQuori McLaughlin made consecutive 3-pointers as the Beavers finally came alive.
The game was tied at 16 for nearly five minutes before Drew Eubanks hit a jumper to put Oregon State in front 18-16. The teams were tied at 22 at the half. McLaughlin led all scorers with 11, half of Oregon State's total points.
Johnson had a pair of 3-pointers and Taylor added another as the Pilots took a 31-24 lead. The Beavers didn't land a shot from the field for a span of 8:14, depending on free throws to stay in it. McLaughlin's 3-pointer finally broke the drought but the Pilots led 37-32.
Alec Wintering's jumper pushed Portland's lead to 43-33.
BIG PICTURE
Portland: Earlier this season Wintering passed former Pilot Erik Spoelstra — the current coach of the Miami Heat — on the school's all-time assist list. ... The Pilots out-rebounded the Beavers 19-12 in the first half, but Oregon State had seven steals compared to none for Portland.
Oregon State: The Beavers shot 27 percent in the opening half, their worst shooting percentage in a half this season. ... Oregon State held a 53-16 lead in the all-time series between the two teams before Sunday's loss.
UP NEXT
Portland: The Pilots host cross-town rivals Portland State on Tuesday night. Portland visits Cal State Fullerton on Thursday to conclude the nonconference schedule.
Oregon State: The Beavers host Kent State on Wednesday night, the last nonconference game for the Beavers before Pac-12 play gets underway.
Comments