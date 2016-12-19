Teson scores 17, E Illinois hits 13 3s in win over Fontbonne

Casey Teson scored 17 points, including five of Eastern Illinois' 13 3-pointers, Montell Goodwin added 14 points, including three 3s, and the Panthers cruised to a 101-49 win over Division III Fontbonne on Monday night.
Demetrius McReynolds scored 12 for EUI (8-4), which has won four of its last five games, including three in a row.
The Panthers, who came in ranked 10th in the country in turnovers forced (16.03 per game), converted 16 first-half Fontbonne turnovers into 18 points and took a 54-26 lead into the break. Eastern Illinois shot 50 percent from the field, including 9 of 17 from 3-point range, in the first half.
Dallas Haywood led Fontbonne with 10 points. The Griffins, who shot just 24 percent in the second half, made 4 of 18 (22 percent) from 3-point range and committed 25 turnovers.
It was EIU's highest scoring output of the season.
