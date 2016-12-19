Davis, Saiz lead Mississippi to 66-49 win over Bradley

Terence Davis scored 19 points, including three 3-pointers, Sebastian Saiz had his sixth double-double of the season and Mississippi defeated Bradley 66-49 on Monday night.
Cullen Neal scored 12 while Sebastian Saiz had 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Rebels (8-3), who were never seriously threatened.
Darrell Brown scored 14 points for Bradley (5-7).
The Braves shot 18 of 58 (31 percent) from the field overall, trailed 38-19 at halftime and never got closer than 17 points again.
Ole Miss was 23 of 55 (41 percent) from the field, including 9 of 28 from 3-point range, and out rebounded Bradley 41-36.
Ole Miss went on an 11-0 run during a two-minute frame late in the first half to build a 19-point halftime cushion. Neal and Burnett combined for three 3-point shots before Davis capped the decisive surge with a twisting layup.
BIG PICTURE
Bradley: The Braves feature the third-youngest roster in the country and it has showed in December, losing four of five games. JoJo McGlaston, 0 for 10 from 3-point range over the past six games, broke the streak by hitting 3 of 4.
Ole Miss: The Rebels are 3-1 in December, as Davis has emerged as a third offensive option to go with guard DeAndre Burnett and forward Saiz. Coming off consecutive double-double performances, Davis had 14 first-half points as the Rebels essentially sealed it before the break.
UP NEXT
Bradley visits TCU on Wednesday before opening Missouri Valley Conference play the following Thursday by hosting Southern Illinois.
Ole Miss hosts South Alabama Thursday. The Rebels complete a four-game home stand the following Thursday with the SEC opener against Kentucky.
