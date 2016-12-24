Jets without RB Matt Forte, Pats without Hightower, Amendola

2:28 Rock Hill Santa judge shows mercy in court and laughs, cries Pause

2:54 LOVING - official trailer

1:48 Christmas miniature doubles as little love story

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa

1:53 Indian Land couple uses lighted 'Peanuts' to spread holiday cheer

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:15 The most popular gun for Christmas is ...

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials