Princeton holds Hampton to 16 2nd-half points in 77-49 win

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court Pause

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:25 Fort Mill's downtown comes alive with annual Christmas parade

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack

1:57 Flu shot interview with Dr. Teresa Foo with DHEC

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

1:10 Riding along Broadway with Wichita police officers

1:34 Missing great-grandmother seen on store video Christmas Eve

0:48 The top baby names of 2016