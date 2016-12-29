Blazers snap 6-game losing streak with 102-89 win over Kings

1:45 Fort Mill couple blessed with a daughter from thousands of miles away Pause

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack

2:13 Video: Bret McCormick on Clover football coaching vacancy

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

1:04 Mom pleads to child neglect in Lancaster beating death of daughter, 5

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally