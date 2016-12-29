US coach: Bode Miller aiming to race next season at age 40

1:45 Fort Mill couple blessed with a daughter from thousands of miles away Pause

0:43 Can you really suffer from a broken heart?

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:25 Fort Mill's downtown comes alive with annual Christmas parade

1:52 Volunteers describe 'tradition, honor' of working Rock Hill soup kitchen on Christmas