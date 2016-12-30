Graham's 30 points lead Arizona State past Stanford 98-93

Torian Graham scored a career-high 30 points and Arizona State held off Stanford 98-93 in the Pac-12 Conference opener for both teams Friday night.
The Sun Devils (8-6, 1-0) built a 52-39 halftime lead by scoring on 15 of their final 16 possessions and never let the Cardinal (8-5, 0-1) regain the lead.
Graham, who had 26 points eight days earlier against Central Arkansas, recorded a career best for the third straight game. He made five 3-pointers as the Sun Devils connected on 13 of 24 shots from beyond the arc.
ASU's Tra Holder added a season-best 25 points before fouling out in the final minute.
Stanford's Marcus Sheffield scored 35 points — more than doubling his previous career best of 17. He had 15 in the final 3:46 as Stanford fought back from a 10-point hole to get as close as four points.
Reid Travis added 21 points for Stanford and Dorian Pickens scored 18, but missed two key free throws with 48 seconds left.
Comments