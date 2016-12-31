No. 2 UCLA rebounds with a 76-63 victory over Oregon State

1:53 911 call from domestic incident involving S.C. legislator Chris Corley Pause

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:36 Video: Winthrop basketball holds off Georgia Southern with last-second defensive stand

4:44 Open to traffic: Fort Mill Parkway

2:37 What's in your cup, Fort Mill?