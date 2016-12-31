Henrik Sedin scores in OT as Canucks edge Ducks 3-2

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1 Pause

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:39 UNC's Switzer heads into workouts for NFL draft

5:06 Video: Nation Ford-Rock Hill football highlights

7:47 Clemson begins preparations for Ohio State, Fiesta Bowl

2:13 Video: Bret McCormick on Clover football coaching vacancy

2:46 Fedora: 'Our guys fought all the way to the end'