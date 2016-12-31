Potier leads McNeese State in OT, beats Northwestern State

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1 Pause

1:29 River Hills paramedic talks about responding to opioid overdose calls

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:36 Video: Winthrop basketball holds off Georgia Southern with last-second defensive stand

1:42 How USC land purchases affect Columbia community outside university

0:48 The top baby names of 2016

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

7:47 Clemson begins preparations for Ohio State, Fiesta Bowl