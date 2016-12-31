Winthrop Eagles fall to Radford Highlanders (PHOTOS)

Winthrop's Xavier Cooks dribbles around Radford's Ed Polite Jr.
Winthrop's Keon Johnson watches a competitor before passing the ball Saturday.
Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey argues with a referee about a call Saturday at the Winthrop Coliseum.
Winthrop’s Keon Johnson tries to pass around a Radford player.
Winthrop’s Bjorn Broman dribbles the ball.
The Winthrop University men’s basketball team fell 82-80 to Radford University Saturday.
Winthrop’s Bjorn Broman tries to pass the ball.
Winthrop University men’s basketball coach Pat Kelsey disputes a call Saturday.
Winthrop’s Keon Johnson dribbles to the goal Saturday.
Winthrop’s Joshua Davenport takes control of the ball Saturday.
Winthrop’s Joshua Davenport dribbles the ball.
Radford University defeated Winthrop University 82-80 Saturday.
The Winthrop men’s basketball team hosted Radford University on Saturday.
Winthrop’s Xavier Cooks is challenged by a Radford player Saturday.
Winthrop’s Xavier Cooks looks to the basket Saturday.
Winthrop’s Xavier Cooks puts up the shot Saturday.
Winthrop’s Keon Johnson drives to basket Saturday.
Winthrop’s Josh Ferguson challenges a Radford player Saturday.
Winthrop's Josh Ferguson dunks the ball during the last few minutes of the game against Radford on Saturday.
