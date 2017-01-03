Baertschi helps Miller get 350th win, Canucks beat Avalanche

Vancouver Canucks' Sven Baertschi, left, scores a goal against Colorado Avalanche goalie Calvin Pickard, center, as Francois Beauchemin, center right, checks Canucks' Brandon Sutter during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Baertschi scored twice, including the winner on a power play with under four minutes to go in the third period.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks' goalie Ryan Miller, back, stops Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks' Sven Baertschi, left, and Henrik Sedin, of Sweden, celebrate Baertschi's second goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Baertschi scored twice, including the winner on a power play with under four minutes to go in the third period. Vancouver won, 3-2.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks' Sven Baertschi, from top left, Henrik Sedin, of Sweden, Troy Stecher and Daniel Sedin, bottom, of Sweden, celebrate Baertschi's second goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Baertschi scored twice, including the winner on a power play with under four minutes to go in the third period. Vancouver won, 3-2.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
The puck bounces on the goal line off a shot by Vancouver Canucks' Brandon Sutter that went off the crossbar behind Colorado Avalanche goalie Calvin Pickard during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks' Troy Stecher swats the puck out of the air with his hand during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat, right, scores against Colorado Avalanche goalie Calvin Pickard during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks' Daniel Sedin, left, of Sweden, jumps in front of Colorado Avalanche goalie Calvin Pickard during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks goalie Ryan Miller watches the play during the first period of an NHL hockey game the Colorado Avalanche in Vancouver, British Columbia, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon, left, fights off Vancouver Canucks' Alexander Edler, of Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon, right, falls to the ice after colliding with Vancouver Canucks' Troy Stecher during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
Colorado Avalanche's Matt Duchene, left, is tripped up by Vancouver Canucks' Henrik Sedin, of Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
