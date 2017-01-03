Free throws help Arkansas outlast Tennessee 82-78

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause

1:50 Rock Hill official details 2017 goals, including Knowledge Park, spec buildings

1:40 Mini 'choo-choo' in York draws crowds for annual tradition

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

7:47 Clemson begins preparations for Ohio State, Fiesta Bowl

2:13 Video: Bret McCormick on Clover football coaching vacancy

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court