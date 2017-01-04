Pitt pulls away in OT to beat No. 11 Virginia 88-76

1:23 Veterans thank York County Burger King restaurants, customers for donations Pause

2:13 Video: Bret McCormick on Clover football coaching vacancy

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:21 File video: Woman apologizes in court for Rock Hill credit union robbery

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:42 How USC land purchases affect Columbia community outside university

1:38 Dog supporters protest against potential law changes in York