Blakeney scores 24, LSU beats Missouri 88-77

Missouri's Kevin Puryear, left, gets tangled up with LSU's Duop Reath, right, as they battle for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Columbia, Mo. LSU won the game 88-77.
L.G. Patterson
AP Photo
Missouri's Kevin Puryear, left, and Russell Woods, right, grimace as they watch their team play during the final minute of their 88-77 loss to LSU in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Columbia, Mo. LSU won the game 88-77.
L.G. Patterson
AP Photo
LSU's Antonio Blakeney, top, shoots over Missouri's Russell Woods, bottom, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Columbia, Mo. LSU won the game 88-77. Blankney led all scorers with 24 points.
L.G. Patterson
AP Photo
LSU's Duop Reath, left, battles Missouri's Russell Woods, right, for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Columbia, Mo. LSU won the game 88-77.
L.G. Patterson
AP Photo
LSU's Duop Reath, right, blocks the shot of Missouri's Reed Nikko, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Columbia, Mo.
L.G. Patterson
AP Photo
Missouri's Terrence Phillips, right, passes the ball around LSU's Duop Reath, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Columbia, Mo.
L.G. Patterson
AP Photo
Missouri's Jordan Barnett, right, shoots over LSU's Brandon Sampson, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Columbia, Mo.
L.G. Patterson
AP Photo
LSU's Aaron Epps, right, dunks the ball in front of teammate Wayde Sims, center, and Missouri's Kevin Puryear, bottom, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Columbia, Mo. LSU won the game 88-77.
L.G. Patterson
AP Photo
Missouri's Jordan Geist, center, fights his way between LSU's Skylar Mays, right, and Antonio Blakeney, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Columbia, Mo.
L.G. Patterson
AP Photo
