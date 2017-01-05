Backlund scores for 5th straight game, Flames beat Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche goalie Calvin Pickard, left, looks on as the puck gets caught in the legs of Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Calgary, Alberta.
The Canadian Press via AP
Jeff McIntosh
Colorado Avalanche goalie Calvin Pickard kicks the puck away from Calgary Flames' Lance Bouma during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Calgary, Alberta.
The Canadian Press via AP
Jeff McIntosh
Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon, right, gets away from Calgary Flames' Michael Frolik, from the Czech Republic, during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Calgary, Alberta.
The Canadian Press via AP
Jeff McIntosh
Colorado Avalanche's Mikhail Grigorenko, right, from Russia, looks on as Calgary Flames goalie Brian Elliott swats the puck away during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Calgary, Alberta.
The Canadian Press via AP
Jeff McIntosh
Calgary Flames' Mikael Backlund, center, from Sweden, celebrates his goal with Dougie Hamilton, left, and Matthew Tkachuk during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Calgary, Alberta.
The Canadian Press via AP
Jeff McIntosh
Colorado Avalanche's Carl Soderberg, right, from Sweden, and Calgary Flames' Mark Giordano chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Calgary, Alberta.
The Canadian Press via AP
Jeff McIntosh
Colorado Avalanche's Carl Soderberg, right, from Sweden, has his shot stopped by Calgary Flames goalie Brian Elliott, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Calgary, Alberta.
The Canadian Press via AP
Jeff McIntosh
Calgary Flames' Kris Versteeg, center, celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Calgary, Alberta.
The Canadian Press via AP
Jeff McIntosh
Colorado Avalanche's Patrick Wiercioch, right, shoves Calgary Flames' Michael Frolik, from the Czech Republic, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Calgary, Alberta.
The Canadian Press via AP
Jeff McIntosh
Colorado Avalanche goalie Calvin Pickard, left, grabs the puck away from Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Calgary, Alberta.
The Canadian Press via AP
Jeff McIntosh
Colorado Avalanche's John Mitchell, right, collides with Calgary Flames' Deryk Engelland during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Calgary, Alberta.
The Canadian Press via AP
Jeff McIntosh
Comments