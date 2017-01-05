Doc Rivers to Clippers: Stop racking up technical fouls

1:38 Dog supporters protest against potential law changes in York Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:13 Video: Bret McCormick on Clover football coaching vacancy

2:28 911 calls capture last moments of reported murder suicide in Lexington County

5:35 Video: Jimmy Wallace and Bret McCormick preview South Pointe-Hartsville 4A title game

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

1:42 How USC land purchases affect Columbia community outside university

3:48 Will Muschamp's final thoughts ahead of Birmingham Bowl

1:36 Video: Winthrop basketball holds off Georgia Southern with last-second defensive stand